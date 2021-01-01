NEWS Ioan Gruffud files for divorce Newsdesk Share with :





Actor Ioan Gruffudd has reportedly filed for divorce from Alice Evans, weeks after she announced the couple had split.



The Fantastic Four star is believed to have filed legal papers at the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to court reports obtained by The Blast.



On Tuesday evening Alice, 49, took to social media hinting she had no idea her estranged spouse was planning to make the separation official.



"Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?" she wrote on Instagram followed by a teary-eyed emoji as she shared a screenshot of the reports.



Alice first revealed her 47-year-old husband had left the family in a Twitter statement back in January, writing: "My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughter's girls are very confused and sad (sic)... We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."



The couple, who met on the set of 102 Dalmatians, later released a joint statement, which read: "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."



The stars wed in 2007 and have two daughters, 11-year-old Ella and Elsie, seven.