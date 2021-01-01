NEWS Lena Dunham wraps production on secret feature film Sharp Stick Newsdesk Share with :





Lena Dunham has secretly made her first feature film in over a decade with Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jon Bernthal.



The Girls creator announced to Variety on Tuesday that she managed to secretly shoot the movie in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols in Los Angeles in recent months.



Sharp Stick marks Dunham's first film as writer-director since her 2010 feature directorial debut Tiny Furniture, and while plot details are being kept under wraps, it will star Ford v Ferrari actor Bernthal, The Hateful Eight's Leigh, Underworld's Scott Speedman, The Society's Kristine Froseth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Taylour Paige, and Dunham herself.



"I made my last feature film 11 years ago in my family home with just a few close friends. It's a testament to FilmNation and my incredible producers, cast, crew and - especially - my Covid-19 compliance team that this experience felt just as intimate and creatively free," she told the publication. "This story is incredibly personal to me and a continuation of my career-long mission to create a free dialogue around the complexities of female sexuality and to turn the idea of the 'likable' female protagonist on its head - and you can't do that in this business on any scale larger than your mother's living room without forward thinking partners. I feel very lucky."



The production, which had almost exclusively female department heads, was made through the actress' company Good Thing Going. It was executive produced by Kenneth Yu and Will Greenfield, with Glen Basner and Ben Browning for FilmNation, as well as actors Paige and Bernthal.



"Lena is one of the most unique voices of her generation and her storytelling has always excited us. We are thrilled to be working with someone who has such a clear, bold vision, and alongside this incredibly talented team," said Basner and Browning.



Footage of the movie was screened to potential buyers out of the European Film Market during the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday.