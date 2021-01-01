NEWS Bukky Bakray told of BAFTA Rising Star nomination returning from COVID test Newsdesk Share with :





Bukky Bakray was told of her nomination for the BAFTAs 2021 EE Rising Star Award while on her way from getting a COVID-19 test.



Hopefuls for the award were announced in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, with Morfydd Clark, ?op?´ Dìrísù, Conrad Khan, and Kingsley Ben-Adir also contending along with Bakray, the youngest of the nominees, for the prize.



Bakray, who played the titular role of schoolgirl Olushola "Rocks" Omotoso in Sarah Gavron's 2019 film Rocks, told Refinery 29 she was elated to hear the good news.



"I can't articulate the feeling because I've never felt like this before," she shared, adding: "I guess I just feel blessed but blessed doesn't cut it, I feel lifted."



The 18-year-old explained that her agent called her to say she was up for the gong while she was in a cab returning home from a COVID-19 test.



"I was like, 'What are you lot saying?' I was flabbergasted and shocked. That feeling is crazy," she gushed.



"I'm gassed about the awards but I'm not fussed about it because I know who has won it previously and has been nominated in the past. That feeling of being on the same pedestal as Letitia Wright is crazy," she went on.



Bakray, who was talent scouted by Gavron from an east London girls' school, had no previous acting experience before starring in Rocks.



The winner of the prize, which is voted on by the public, will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards on 11 April.