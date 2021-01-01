NEWS Lupita Nyong'o bringing African superhero to life for new YouTube series Newsdesk Share with :





Lupita Nyong'o is set to voice a character in the first-ever animated African superhero series for children.



The Oscar-winning actress signed up to bring Nairobi-based media firm Kukua's franchise Super Sema to life in a 20-episode series on YouTube Originals, according to Deadline.



Super Sema incorporates the teachings of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) as it follows the adventures of the titular young African girl, who lives in the futuristic community of Dunia.



The first eight episodes in the series will debut online on 8 March to coincide with International Women's Day, with the remaining 12 editions released throughout March and April, and the Black Panther star will voice a character in the show.



"I share Kukua's goal to empower children through inspiring stories that feature characters in which the children see themselves reflected," Lupita said in a statement. "I am delighted to be a part of this talented, female-led team of purposeful creators.



"As a Kenyan, I couldn’t be prouder of Super Sema's introduction to the world and the opportunities Kukua provides for our local creative community to produce entertainment that reflects our culture."



Lupita, who is a shareholder in Kukua, will also serves as an executive producer on Super Sema, which was written by four-time BAFTA winner Claudia Lloyd and directed by Lynne Southerland, the first female African-American director for Disney.