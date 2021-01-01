NEWS Thomas Brodie-Sangster to play Malcolm McLaren in Sex Pistols TV saga Newsdesk Share with :





Thomas Brodie-Sangster has been cast as Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren in Danny Boyle's new limited series about the punk band.



The Queen's Gambit star has signed up to play the iconic impresario in the project, titled Pistol, which will follow the story of the groundbreaking anti-establishment punk band.



Talulah Riley, best known for roles in St Trinian’s and Westworld, has also boarded the show to play designer Vivienne Westwood, who teamed up with McLaren in the 1970s to release punk-inspired fashion from their controversial shop SEX in London.



Pistol, which is based on guitarist Steve Jones' 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol, will also feature Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.



Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, and Jacob Slater, will play Pistols members Steve Jones, John Lydon, Sid Vicious and Paul Cook respectively, with Christian Lees cast as original bassist Glen Matlock.



Jude Law and Sadie Frost's daughter Iris Law will make her acting debut as Soo Catwoman.



Filming has already begun in London on the six-episode series, which was created and co-written by Craig Peace, and is due to air on Hulu in 2022.