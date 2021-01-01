Ed Harris to direct Robert Duvall and Garrett Hedlund in The Ploughmen

Ed Harris is set to direct The Ploughmen, an adaptation of a 2014 novel by Kim Zupan.

Deadline has reported that the Pollock and Appaloosa director will step behind the camera for the third time, to tell the story of a mysterious friendship between a haunted young deputy sheriff and a notorious old murderer.

Valentine Millimaki, the deputy sheriff, starts to relate to John Gload, a hardened killer, as they sit in a county jail cell talking in the dark during his overnight shift. As Millimaki bonds with Gload, eventually even seeking his counsel, the worlds of both men become upended.

As well as directing, Harris also wrote the movie's screenplay. Robert Duvall, of The Godfather fame, and Garrett Hedlund, most recently seen in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, are attached for the leads. Additionally, Harris' wife, Amy Madigan, and their daughter Lily will appear as supporting characters.

The Ploughmen will be produced by Zenzero Pictures’ Ginger Sledge, known for Where’d You Go, Bernadette, and Robert Knott, who previously worked with Harris on Appaloosa.

Work on the production is slated to begin in early May in Montana and New Mexico.