Kelly Marie Tran believes her characters in 'Raya and the Last Dragon' and 'Star Wars' share similarities

The 32-year-old actress plays the lead role in the Disney animated flick and believes the princess shares the determination held by Rose Tico – who she portrayed in 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' and 'Star Wars Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker' – but that the characters are different in how they see the world after traumatic events.



Kelly said: "I think there are parts of Rose that are definitely in Raya.



"What's interesting about Raya, she sees the world very differently than Rose does. I think Rose from the very beginning, despite having something bad happen to her still believes in the cause of the resistance and Raya sort of has something traumatic happen to her and immediately does not want people around her and is wanting just to fight on her own.



"But then by the end, Raya really fights to remember what it feels like to believe in something bigger than herself. And I think that is a really important distinction for me, for those two characters. It's really cool to think about it."



Kelly revealed that she fulfilled a childhood dream by starring as a Disney princess in 'Raya and the Last Dragon'.



She told ComicBook.com: "Oh man, that's a big deal. Yeah, I grew up loving these movies and loving being a part of the Disney fandom.



"Just being a kid that loved watching animated movies over and over and over and quoting them with my sisters. It was a huge part of my childhood.



"And so, to be a part of this is a really big deal for me. I'm really excited to share it with the world. And I just honestly wish I could share this with everyone who's ever loved these movies and wanted to be a part of them. It is an absolutely incredible and rare experience that I really wish I could just share."