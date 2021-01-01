NEWS Catherine Zeta-Jones in mourning after cousin's death Newsdesk Share with :





Catherine Zeta-Jones has been left devastated following the death of her "beautiful" cousin Gemma.



The Mask of Zorro star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the sad news about her relative's passing on 13 February, alongside a picture of Gemma.



"On February 13th my beautiful cousin Gemma left us in this world," Catherine wrote in the caption. "She was truly a 'Gem' to us all and she was truly an extraordinary mother to her five children. Tomorrow she will take her final resting place. Join my family and I and leave a light on for Gemma tonight."



Catherine's husband Michael Douglas' son, Cameron, was among those commenting on her post, writing: "My heart is with you and the Fam."



Fans were also quick to offer their condolences, with one writing: "Sending my sincerest condolences and all my love to you and your family, Cath... my thoughts are with you all: may your beautiful cousin Gemma rest in peace."