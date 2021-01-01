Daisy Ridley tried to convince school pals she was secret Harry Potter star

Daisy Ridley was such a massive Harry Potter fan as a kid, she tried to persuade her school pals she was a secret star of one of the franchise's films.

The Star Wars actress went to boarding school and decided to try to impress her classmates by pretending she had played a small role in the 2002 film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

"Few people know this story, and I'm not proud of myself," she told fellow Potter fan Kelly Clarkson on the pop star's U.S. daytime talk show, "but basically, when I was at school - this also makes me sound like mental teenager - I thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if people thought I played Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter?'"

Explaining how she pulled the trick off, she went on: "So I copy and pasted a picture of Moaning Myrtle into Microsoft Word (computer programme), wrote 'Daisy Ridley' underneath it, and left it in the common room, like a psychopath."

But none of her school friends fell for the ruse because Daisy doesn't look like the real Myrtle - Bridget Jones's Diary star Shirley Henderson.

"As though anyone I went to school with would have believed I played Moaning Myrtle," she added.