Ella Bleu Travolta to star in Alice in Wonderland revamp

Ella Bleu Travolta has been picked to star in Get Lost, a fresh take on Alice in Wonderland.



According to Deadline, Ella, the daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, will play the part of Alicia (or Alice) in the Daniela Amavia-directed flick. Taking to Instagram this week, Ella expressed her delight at being cast in the young adult film.



"I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me," she wrote, adding: "I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and (producer) Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!"



Deadline reported that Get Lost will reimagine the classic Lewis Carroll tale with a "menagerie of humans", rather than animal characters. The film will show Alicia backpacking through Europe to fulfil her mother’s last wishes when she encounters a strange girl and embarks on a mind-bending overnight adventure that opens her heart and mind.



The role isn't the 20-year-old's first time appearing on the big screen, as she has already featured alongside dad John in his movies Old Dogs, The Poison Rose and Gotti. Fans of the famous father and daughter duo may also recall their recent appearance in a Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial that aired during February's Super Bowl.