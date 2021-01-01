Jack Osbourne managing MS flare-ups with exercise

Jack Osbourne says maintaining an active lifestyle has helped him avoid multiple sclerosis flare-ups.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son was diagnosed with the nervous system disorder in 2012, but the now 35 year old has found that staying fit is the best way for him to manage the potentially debilitating condition.

"I'm feeling really, really well. You know, I haven't had any significant MS flare-ups in a long time," he told People magazine. "I exercise a lot. I do a bunch of jujitsu. I'm great."

Jack hasn't been the only member of his famous family to keep a close eye on his health over the past year, admitting 2020 was a "rough" time for everyone, as rocker Ozzy struggled with Parkinson's disease and his recovery from a broken neck, and Sharon battled the coronavirus in December, three months after two of his three young daughters tested positive, too.

"The last year has been a real rough one on so many levels, but yeah, dad's doing well and mum had a bit of a rough patch with Covid," Jack said.

Sharon is also on the mend, but Jack added, "Even if it's bad, she'd never let you know. She's got that real British stiff upper lip."