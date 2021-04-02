Fast & Furious 9 postponed once again

Fast and Furious 9's release has been delayed for a third time.

The ninth instalment in the high-octane action franchise, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson, was originally due to be released in May 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Universal Pictures officials postponed it until 2 April 2021, and it was subsequently delayed until 28 May to avoid a clash with No Time to Die.

However, on Thursday, editors at Variety announced that the release date had moved once again, with the film, also known as F9, now scheduled to be released on 25 June.

Diesel confirmed the news by sharing a clip of a car flying through the air as an explosion takes place in the background. The new release date was posted across the footage.

"Finally!!! Blessed and grateful. #F9 #Fastsaga #Fatherhood," he wrote in the caption.

As a result of the postponement, Paramount bosses have bumped up the release of A Quiet Place Part II to the weekend F9 has just vacated. It will now hit cinemas on America's Memorial Day, or 31 May.

"They say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II Memorial Day," John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the sequel, shared on Twitter on Thursday.

The horror, starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, was originally due to be released in March 2020 but after several delays, was slated to open this September.

Those weren't the only release reshuffles announced on Thursday - Universal officials also announced that its animation, Minions: The Rise of Gru, has been postponed by a whole year until July 2022.