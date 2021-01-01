NEWS Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn to be first-time parents Newsdesk Share with :





Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are expecting their first child.



The German supermodel, who married the Magic Mike star in October, teamed up with Vogue Germany to create a video showcasing her baby bump, and in the accompanying caption, she revealed she was six months pregnant.



"I've been keeping this secret for... pretty much 6 months exactly," she wrote on Friday. "FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all. Let the journey begin!"



The video features footage of Garrn, 28, posing in a variety of high-fashion clothes, and in the voiceover, she discusses her pregnancy journey.



"I guess what it means for me is that my life is definitely changing forever. What was my first reaction when I found out? I think my first thought was 'finally'. I was very excited," she said. "The best thing about being pregnant is definitely waking up every day and knowing I'm pregnant. It's such a happy feeling. I touch my belly and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me.



"I think my life already changed but it's a good year for me to have a baby because everything else already slowed down so much. My brain has the patience and the time to be very fulfilled and present to be a parent. Which I would love to be. I dream of the way his or her face is going to look, the way it's going to be and smell. I just can't wait to meet my baby!"



The British actor shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, "DADDY" and a purple heart emoji, and in the comments, Garrn added, "PAPA" with a red heart emoji.



Garrn previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio between 2013 and 2014.