Shogun Films’ debut ‘Nemesis’ goes to Samuel Goldwyn Films for USA

Nemesis, the morally ambiguous crime thriller that marks the debut of disruptive indie Shogun Films, has been acquired for US release by Samuel Goldwyn Films during the European Film Market in Berlin. Parkland Pictures are selling the film on behalf of Shogun.
Nemesis, written by Adam Stephen Kelly, is the story of underworld kingpin John Morgan whose return to London triggers a violent series of events as his murky past catches up with him. The film features a stellar British cast including Billy Murray, Nick Moran, Frank Harper, Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott, Bruce Payne, Ricky Grover, Danny Bear and Julian Glover. It marks the acting debut of Ambra Moore, granddaughter of Sir Roger Moore.
The film’s producer Jonathan Sothcott commented, “we are delighted that Nemesis has found its American home with one of the most prestigious distributors in the USA, Samuel Goldwyn Films. I couldn’t ask for a better distribution partner in this major territory, or a better endorsement of the quality of our film. We hope this is the first of many with Samuel Goldwyn Films.”
Shogun is currently in production on high octane revenge movie Renegades starring Danny Trejo, Lee Majors, Michael Pare’, Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister and Ian Ogilvy. Renegades is the first film in Shogun’s partnership with American producer/director Daniel Zirilli, one of the world’s leading creators of commercial action movies.
Other active projects for Spring include youth crime drama Knifer based on the best-selling novel by Ronnie Thompson and the company’s first foray into outright American productions with Human Target written and directed by Rene Perez (Death Kiss).
Moving forward, Shogun is splitting its output into two streams – cast-driven action movies for the international market with Zirilli being the main focus – complimented with a steady supply of the smaller British thrillers in the milieu Sothcott has enjoyed success in previously with the likes of Vendetta and We Still Kill The Old Way. Amongst these are London cop thriller Crossfire and witness protection movie Eyewitness. The company also has film rights to Pretty Boy - the best-selling autobiography of infamous bare knuckle fighter Roy Shaw.
Shogun recently announced both publishing and soundtrack divisions in order to build its brand and connect with its audience. Shogun Records, in association with Planets In Alignment Records, will release the original Nemesis score by Robert Geoffrey Hughes and Chris Hurst as a deluxe limited collectors’ editions CD as well as digitally.
Shogun Books, in association with Pulp 2.0 will publish Nemesis: The Book of the Movie edited by Bill Cunningham, a glossy full colour volume including the shooting script and analysis of the production from page to screen.
