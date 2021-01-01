Nicolas Cage weds wife number five

Nicolas Cage has married again.

The actor tied the knot with wife number five, Riko Shibata, at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16, according to multiple reports.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage confirmed to People online.

A representative for the National Treasure star told the outlet that the couple picked the date "to honor the birthday of the groom's late father". The pair marked the occasion with a small, intimate ceremony, exchanging both traditional Catholic and Shinto vows.

Shibata wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto and Cage a Tom Ford tuxedo. Poetry by Walt Whitman and haiku were recited during the nuptials.

This is Riko's first marriage. The couple reportedly applied for a marriage license in January, on the bride's 26th birthday.

Cage has previously been married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, and Erika Koike.

The movie star went public with his new love at the beginning of 2020, a year after he filed to have his marriage to Koike annulled, just four days after they tied the knot during another Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

Cage insisted the union was based on fraud because his bride didn't disclose her criminal history and her relationship with another person. She challenged the allegations, and the former couple eventually settling on a divorce, instead of an annulment.