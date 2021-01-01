NEWS Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington cast in The Piano Lesson movie and on Broadway Newsdesk Share with :





Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks are reportedly set to star in a Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson and a subsequent movie adaptation.



According to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, Jackson's wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson will direct the Broadway production of August Wilson's play when it premieres in 2022.



Following that, a film will be made - although with a different director.



Washington's father, Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington previously revealed he would be producing the film, and had tipped Barry Jenkins to helm it. However, it has now been reported that a different director is being lined up to take charge of the movie.



According to BroadwayWorld, The Piano Lesson "is set in 1936 Pittsburgh and follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more, in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano".



The Tenet star will reportedly play Boy Willie in The Piano Lesson, which was the part Jackson played in the original production at Yale Repertory Theatre back in 1987, and Brooks will play his sister Berenice.



The Pulp Fiction actor will take on the role of Doaker, the keeper of the piano, and uncle to Berenice and Boy Willie.

Denzel had previously shared his plan to turn all 10 plays in Wilson‘s Century Cycle, which document the struggles of African-Americans over 100 years, into movies.



He has already helped bring two of Wilson's plays, Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, to the big screen.