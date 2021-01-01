Stanley Tucci jokes about becoming social media sensation

Stanley Tucci has become an unlikely social media sensation during the Covid-19 pandemic - and it all happened by accident.

During the first round of the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown last spring, the actor was asked by his wife Felicity if he would make a video to help cheer up staff at the London talent company where she's an agent.

Stanley got to work showing off his mixology skills on camera and the staff loved his cocktail tips - and the rest is Instagram history.

"This was a complete fluke," he told Live with Kelly and Ryan of his soaring virtual following, which now numbers more than 600,000 fans on the platform.

"We did it around the first lockdown and then she (Felicity) said, 'Well maybe put it on your Instagram'. Then it went viral and now I have a whole new career."

But Tucci is not too surprised, because he knows "a great deal" about whipping up alcoholic beverages.

"When I was young, I was a bartender for a summer and Christmas vacation," he remembered. "This is 1979 or something, and I learned a great deal about making cocktails... I loved it."

And he admitted he's really enjoying his side job behind the bar: "It's awfully fun to do it!"