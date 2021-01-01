Andra Day: 'Diversity shouldn't be a conversation - it should be the norm'

Andra Day has insisted diversity should no longer be a "conversation" in Hollywood - but the norm.

The singer and actress made history at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, as she became the second Black actress to take home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama gong - for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

And reflecting on the honour in an interview with Access Hollywood after the ceremony, Andra tackled the much talked about issue of lack of diversity in her industry, saying there's a long way to go before things get to a place she'd be happy with.

"That’s why this movie makes me so proud. All of these stories that have been suppressed and all of these stages and places that we have not been invited to that we haven’t been represented in,” she said, pondering: "You know all these amazing actors, and all these amazing people who came before, that’s blood."

She continued: "God is so amazing. I just want to keep seeing this platform keep expanding and keep expanding, where it’s not a conversation anymore. It’s not like, ‘Oh black folks aren’t involved.’ It’s just how it’s supposed to be. Everybody is supposed to be represented."

In the film, Andra sings Holiday's famous song Strange Fruit, which centres on the issue of racism in the U.S., and she added in an interview with E! News that she believes people "need to hear the words".

"It's more than just singing a song and paying homage to her, there's a need for people to hear the words, to not enjoy the song. Don't enjoy the song, it's not a beautiful song, you know what I'm saying? It's a terrible song but it's a necessary song," she mused.

"There was a lot of sort of trauma built up just from playing her, her life and the heartache from that. Heartache from my own life and my own trauma. Heartache from being a Black woman living in America, just living in the world," Day shared.