NEWS Claes Bang felt like a child again on set for 'The Affair' Newsdesk Share with :





The 53-year-old actor explained how working on the period drama - which is set in wartime Czechoslovakia - recalled memories of being a kid put on costumes and role playing which helped him settle into the role of Viktor.



He told HeyUGuys.com: "It is exactly that, it's like when you were five and you put on whatever costume and you just start roleplaying. It is that kind of thing.



"I mean, when you're put in these clothes and you're in this location, it really does a lot for you as an actor...

"You can actually focus on different stuff in a way. It really transports you."



Bang noted the way stepping onto such a set is a transformative experience which enhances the performances.



He added: "When you're in that house, in that costume, everywhere you look you're suddenly back in that day and age.



"It just helps you with the framework of it and the mindset, the stuff that is just there naturally."



The film itself is based on Simon Mawer's 2009 novel 'The Glass Room', and while the 'Dracula' actor read the source material he tried to distance himself from it because of the big differences between the two.



He explained: "I did read it, but then I also realised that the script is actually so different from the book that I felt I had to leave the book alone and just concentrate on the script.



"I think it's two separate works of art, and should be seen as that.



"There's inspiration, absolutely, in the movie from the book but I had the feeling I had to leave the book alone and do the movie for the movie."