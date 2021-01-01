Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney defend Duchess of Sussex in impassioned posts

Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney have joined the chorus of people defending Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after she was accused of bullying in an explosive report.

Just hours after Meghan's on-screen Suits husband Patrick J. Adams spoke out in defence of his former co-star, Abigail - who also starred with the duchess in the U.S. TV show - shared a lengthy essay about her long-running friendship with the actress-turned-royal.

"I am extremely private about my friendship with Meg," Abigail told her followers. "I’m not here to tell you her story. That’s for her. So why am I writing this now? I felt drawn – in all this melee, with all the untruths swirling around – to present something real. From a real friend. About a real friend. There are some people who are so bright and exude such deep purpose that they change the molecules in the air simply through their being. She was all of this from the moment I met her fourteen years ago. And remains so to this day."

Abigail credited Meghan for being there for her in her "darkest days", such as when her father died, and paid tribute to her and husband Prince Harry for "dedicating their lives to lifting up and amplifying those who do not have a voice for themselves".

Meanwhile, fashion stylist Mulroney - one of Meghan's oldest friends - shared a picture of herself and the Duchess on Instagram, and wrote alongside it: "I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

Meghan is currently expecting her second child with Prince Harry, and TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen urged people to think about her unborn baby when criticising her - for fear the stress of the accusations and pressure may lead to a pregnancy loss.

"This Meghan Markle s**t is hitting too close to home for me," Chrissy, who was left devastated following the miscarriage of her son Jack in October, tweeted. "These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F**king stop it."