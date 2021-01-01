Linda Evans and Stephanie Beacham to take part in virtual Dynasty reunion

Former Dynasty co-stars Linda Evans and Stephanie Beacham are taking part in a virtual reunion, quiz and auction later this month.

The unofficial event has been organised by actress Emma Samms, who starred as Fallon Carrington Colby in the hit 80s TV show, in a bid to raise vital funds for world-leading research into Long-Covid.

Samms has herself been suffering from Long-Covid since March 2020 and felt inspired to launch the fundraiser after meeting Dr. David Arnold who is involved in a U.K. coronavirus research project.

Heather Locklear, John James, Catherine Oxenberg and Jack Coleman are also to take part in the virtual event, which will be hosted by British radio DJ Scott Mills.

The event will take part on 20 March, to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the show and will include a Q&A, a Dynasty quiz and the auction.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit: https://www.dynastyreunion.com/