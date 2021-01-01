Eve Hewson thrilled no one knows Bono is her dad

Eve Hewson is so glad her famous dad, Bono, doesn't use his real surname, because no one knows she's the daughter of the U2 frontman.

The Behind Her Eyes star, who is winning rave reviews for her work in the Netflix thriller, launched her career as an actress without anyone accusing her of trading on a well-known last name.

"His (Bono) real name is Paul which is a very un-rock star kind of name," Eve told America's The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I mean, yeah, nobody knows my last name, so nobody knows who I am - which is actually kind of fun," she went on, contemplating: "I'm lucky I'm not a Jagger or a McCartney or something like that."

But when it comes to names, there's one thing Eve is a little awkward about - hers is unnecessarily long.

"It's really embarassing, my parents were hippies," she shared.

"I don't know how to explain this but my real name is Memphis Eve Sunny Day Iris Hewson," she revealed.

"I really am the poster child for, you know, those People magazine's celebrity kids (features), the craziest names (sic). That's me. That's who I am. I'm on that list," the actress laughed.