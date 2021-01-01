Camila Mendes suffered panic attacks as Riverdale filming resumed

Camila Mendes suffered panic attacks as she returned to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic after realising how isolated she was on the Canadian set of Riverdale.

The star had to return to Vancouver in the autumn to start work on the latest season of the hit TV drama series, but being so far from home and without the comfort of friends or family members visiting her on set, Camila started struggling with anxiety.

"When we first started shooting season five, I started having panic attacks, which was strange for me," she told Health magazine.

"I think it was because I was in Vancouver and borders were closed - no one could visit us," she went on, confessing: "You start to miss your home and your life, and you don't have your friends or community with you."

Camila learned to focus on self-care to take her mind off her troubles and give her body a break: "Taking baths helped with the panic attacks," she explained.

"I also learned in those moments to put down my phone and take a break from technology and get in the tub with some music on and a book. I never did that before the pandemic, and now I love that I've learned to do that for myself," she shared.

The actress added: "When this all started, I was in a place in my life that was go, go, go. I never imagined I'd have time to just sit and be by myself. It has really made me reevaluate priorities."