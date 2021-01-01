NEWS Mandy Moore devastated by death of husband's tour manager Newsdesk Share with :





Mandy Moore's new mum bliss has been rocked by the death of a close friend.



Gerald Gilhool, Jr. was killed at Rincon Point in Carpinteria, California on Saturday afternoon after colliding with a fellow surfer.



He was brought to shore unconscious on his board but died after suffering cardiac arrest.



The 51 year old was the tour manager for Dawes, the folk-rock band featuring Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith.



"Gerry was a towering presence and personality...," the actress and singer wrote on Instagram, "and if you were lucky enough to be in his orbit and you were a friend, his loyalty and love knew no bounds. I spent many a @dawestheband show with him, side stage, dancing and laughing and confiding in him how much I was falling in love with my now husband. Some of my fondest memories."



Mandy also revealed that Gerald had been a huge support during her pregnancy and right up until she gave birth to her son Gus last month.



"I've never known someone to take as much pleasure in helping others as Gerry," she reflected. "I’ve also never known someone to revel in parenthood quite the way he did. He was destined to be a dad and boy did he excel in every way. Just a few weeks ago, we were on the phone excitedly discussing Gus's arrival and he mentioned that he wanted to open a swim school for kids and he was excited to teach him."



She ended her tribute by writing: "Keeping his partner, son and the legion of pals he had in my thoughts and prayers. Today, we're going to crank some Grateful Dead and celebrate you, friend. Love and miss you, always GG."