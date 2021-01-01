NEWS Emma Corrin joins big-screen adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Corrin has signed up to star as the leading lady in the big-screen adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover.



The Crown actress is currently in negotiations to appear in the romantic period drama, which tells the story of a scandalous affair between a high society woman and her gamekeeper, according to Deadline.



Corrin, who recently scooped honours for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the hit Netflix show, will play socialite Lady Chatterley in the film, with Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre set to direct.



Life of Pi writer David Magee will pen the script, adapted from the classic D.H. Lawrence novel.



The novel was considered to be ahead of its time when it was published, and despite being released in Italy in 1928, it wasn't printed in the U.S. until 1959 due to obscenity.



It follows the life of Lady Chatterley, who finds herself growing apart from her husband, who was left paralysed from the waist down due to a war injury. She then embarks on a passionate affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, and when she realises she is in love with him, she decides to break all societal traditions to find true happiness.



The book has been turned into various TV series and movies over the years, most recently as a 2015 BBC film starring Holliday Grainger, Richard Madden, and James Norton.



Corrin will next be seen in the romantic drama My Policeman, opposite Harry Styles.