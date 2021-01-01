Amy Schumer's abusive ex chased her with a knife

Amy Schumer's abusive ex-boyfriend chased her with a knife and peed on her in the shower.

During an interview on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast, the Trainwreck actress and comedian opened up about her formerly abusive relationship, telling the heiress that the man - who she dated in her early 20s - "really wanted to hurt" her, and even "chased me with a knife".

Recalling one particularly humiliating incident, Amy added: "One time I was in the shower, and he opened the shower curtain and just laughed at me. He even peed on me when I was in the shower."

Amy also revealed that the abuse she was subjected to in the relationship went "pretty far", although it was "subtle" most of the time.

"I remember one time we were at a gas station, and I got out of the car, and I like picked my wedgie, and he was like, ‘That’s so gross when you do that. That makes me sick.’ And now, I’d be like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ … He was a photographer at the time, and he’d be like, ‘Ugh, my ex-girlfriend would have done this so well.’ And all of that up to the point of really wanting to hurt me," she sighed.

Amy is now happily married to chef Chris Fischer, with whom she shares son Gene.