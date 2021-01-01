The Queen's Gambit musical in the works

Hit chess drama The Queen’s Gambit could be headed to Broadway as a stage musical.

Bosses at Level Forward have acquired the theatrical stage rights to Walter Tevis' novel, which was turned into a Netflix mini-series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, and are developing it into a musical.

"It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen’s Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theatre," Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and Producer Julia Dunetz said in a statement.

"Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story’s inspiring women who energize and sustain (Taylor-Joy's character) Beth Harmon's journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward."

Level Forward productions have received a combined 37 Tony Award nominations and include hits like Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, and Slave Play.

The stage musical news comes a day after Taylor-Joy picked up a Best Actress trophy for her portrayal of Beth at the Critics Choice Awards.