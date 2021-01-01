Eddie Murphy took acting break after starring in run of bad movies

Eddie Murphy decided to stop acting for a few years after a run of bad movies earned him the "Worst Actor of the Decade" title.

Between 2012 and 2019, the Beverly Hills Cop actor only appeared in one movie - 2016's Mr. Church - and in an interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, he revealed the reason behind his extended break was because his "s**tty movies" were earning him Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, which recognise the worst films and performances of the year.

"I was making s**tty movies," Murphy admitted. "I was like, 'This s**t ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies... Motherf**kers gave me the 'worst actor ever' Razzie. (So I thought), 'Maybe it's time to take a break.'"

Murphy was awarded the Worst Actor of the Decade Razzie, a special prize, in 2010, and he is a nine-time Razzie Award nominee and a three-time winner overall.

However, the Shrek star didn't intend to take such a long break before he made his comeback with 2019's Dolemite Is My Name.

"I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch, and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don't want to the last bunch of s**t they see me do (to be) bulls**t," he said. "The plan was to go do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America, and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards. At least then they'll know I'm (still) funny."

Dolemite Is My Name earned Murphy the Razzie Redeemer Award as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

He can currently be seen reprising his role as Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to 1988's Coming to America.