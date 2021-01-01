Chloe Sevigny secretly wed last year

Chloe Sevigny has been secretly married to her baby's father for the past year.

The Boys Don't Cry star welcomed her first child, a son named Vanja, with art gallery director Sinisa Mackovic on 2 May last year, and on Tuesday, Sevigny revealed they were celebrating their first wedding anniversary after quietly tying the knot while she was pregnant.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the couple on their wedding day, Sevigny captioned the imaged: "Married on a Monday March 9th 2020,"

Tagging the location as City Hall in New York City, she added: "Happy one year anniversary my love," with an emoji of a ring.

The snap shows the bride opted for a form-fitting black dress with a white veil and a small bunch of white flowers.

Sevigny and Mackovic began dating in 2018 and she announced her pregnancy in January 2020.