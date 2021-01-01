Jameela Jamil celebrating as TV nemesis Piers Morgan exits breakfast show

Jameela Jamil is celebrating Piers Morgan's departure from his British breakfast show, revealing his attacks on her last year left her feeling suicidal.

The Good Place star took to Twitter on Tuesday as news broke Piers was leaving Good Morning Britain permanently after he made comments expressing incredulity about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's depleted mental health.

"I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February," she tweeted.

"I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons," she shared, adding: "watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling," as she attached a GIF of herself flipping her hair at a red carpet event.

Piers and Jameela became bitter enemies on social media a year ago when Morgan released private messages between himself and Caroline Flack, following the Love Island presenter's suicide in February 2020.

In the DMs, Piers took issue with Jameela's admission that she considered ending her life after being targeted on social media for her appointment as a judge on HBO Max's competition show, Legendary.

He wrote: "Jameela Jamil is having a lot to say about online harassment, so in the interests of balance, here is a message Caroline Flack sent me last October after the same Jameela Jamil led an online pile-on against her regarding a new TV show she was doing."

The messages from Caroline read: "Please have pictures... I'm struggling with Jameela... The hate she aims at me."

Jamil insisted she was friends with the British TV presenter as she hit back at Piers, writing: "I simply said I found the show (Love Island) problematic for kids to watch. And that love island needed some more diversity. Both times Caroline instigated debate with ME even though I was not targeting or blaming her at all. I always just politely explained my point."

She fumed: "Piers Using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me as I’ve JUST explained publicly that last week I felt suicidal… is why he is this industry’s most problematic (sic)."

The actress returned to Twitter several hours later, and told fans she was removing herself from the conversation "out of respect for Caroline", adding: "She would be disgusted her personal messages were shared and weaponized against a woman, by a bullying parasite she thought was her friend. I’m out... To sell your dead friends private messages for clicks is a low I’ve never imagined anyone capable of (sic)."