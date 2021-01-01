Meghan, Duchess of Sussex files formal complaint over Piers Morgan's comments

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has filed a formal complaint to ITV over former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan’s inflammatory comments about her suicidal thoughts revelation.

A complaint was lodged on behalf of the royal after Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, during which Morgan blasted Meghan and Prince Harry over revelations that emerged from their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan said he didn't believe the Duchess' claims she had felt suicidal and had reached out for support from Buckingham Palace, who denied her help, comments which sparked widespread criticism online and from mental health charity Mind and led to U.K. broadcasting watchdog Ofcom receiving more than 41,000 complaints.

On Wednesday, ITV News reported Meghan wrote to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall, raising concerns over how Morgan’s words would affect the mental health dialogue in the U.K. and how it may impact someone contemplating suicide.

On Tuesday night, ITV issued a statement announcing that Morgan had decided to leave the show, hours after he walked off the set during the live broadcast after being challenged by weatherman Alex Beresford about his behaviour towards Meghan.

According to reports, Morgan refused to make an on-air apology for his comments.

Following his exit from the show, the journalist remained unrepentant, tweeting: "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

Both ITV and Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell foundation declined to comment on the complaint, although neither denied that it was made.