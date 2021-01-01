Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie welcome son

Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie are parents again.

The Deadpool actress confirmed she and her husband and former Gotham co-star had welcomed their latest addition, a son named Arthur, into the world.

"2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven’t missed much yet," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a snap of their newborn son lying on his side with his hands covering his face.

The O.C. star shared the same picture alongside the caption, "Welcome to the world, Arthur. Gotta say, your timing is impeccable."

Baccarin's Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds congratulated the couple in the comments by sharing three love heart emojis underneath her post.

The couple, who announced the pregnancy news in December, is also parents to five-year-old daughter Frances, while Baccarin also has a seven-year-old son, named Julius, from her marriage to ex-husband Austin Chick.

Baccarin and McKenzie married in Brooklyn in 2017 after falling in love on the set of the Batman spin-off series Gotham in 2014.