Susan Sarandon: 'I'm looking for love with someone who is safe and adventurous'

Susan Sarandon has a new perfect date in mind - someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The actress admitted she's looking for love and there's only one thing she needs in potential suitors.

"Someone who's been vaccinated for COVID," she told Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast host Caroline Stanbury when asked what she's looking for in a new partner.

"I don't care if it's a man or a woman. I mean, I'm open to all age, all colour. Those for me... are just details. But what I'm interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome (and) passionate about what they do," she went on.

Susan, whose exes have included actor Tim Robbins, former husband Chris Sarandon, and entrepreneur Jonathan Bricklin, said her next lover could surprise everyone: "They could be a school teacher or they could be a writer or they could be successful or not successful... somebody who owns themselves and isn't gonna be intimidated by people coming up to (me) on the street and saying, 'Oh my God, I love you'."

And she's not in a rush to find romance, adding: "I'm kind of getting off on being by myself. I think I'm pretty open to the idea of being with someone, but, you know, it certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that those days are over."