Sam Heughan learned to kill with mobile phone for SAS: Red Notice

Sam Heughan has revealed that he knows how to kill someone using just a mobile phone, after being taught the tactic by author Andy McNab while studying for his role in SAS: Red Notice.

The Scottish actor stars as special forces operator Tom Buckingham in the new action thriller, which is based on a book by McNab, a former British Army infantry soldier.

Telling Digital Spy he prepped for the role by meeting with McNab, Heughan said he was in awe of the special, deadly skills the military man had acquired.

"It’s in the movie, killing someone with a mobile phone. How do you do that? Andy will tell you exactly how to do that. He’ll show you as well, which is awful,” he told the outlet.

“It’s kind of scary to be with someone who has these abilities, who has this experience. But also someone who’s so charming and outgoing and open about it," Heughan went on, confessing: "It’s fascinating".

He admitted: "You can’t help but be swept up and intrigued by (McNab's) world. I know that we worked really hard to make the movie really authentic."

Marvelling at the movie's grim and realistic details, Heughan shared: "This is all very true, you know? These mercenaries, these grey areas of political manoeuvring. And then the characters as well – which side they fight on. It’s really dictated by the game, and the rules of the game."

SAS: Red Notice is set to be released on Friday.