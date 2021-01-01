NEWS Chad Stahelski to direct 'Classified' Newsdesk Share with :





The 52-year-old filmmaker is attached to helm the new action thriller which has been described as 'Die Hard' meets 'Indiana Jones'.



The high octane flick is set inside a top-secret government bunker that contains relics secretly recovered during World War II which turn out to be more powerful and dangerous than ever imagined.



Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan have penned the script for the movie with Chad producing with Jason Spitz and Alex Young through his 87Eleven banner and Trevor Engelson for Underground.



Chad is also set to begin work on 'John Wick: Chapter 4' as he helms two movies in the action series back-to-back.

The director revealed that he is keen to prioritise the fourth movie in the franchise, which features Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin, before thinking about the fifth.



Chad said: "There's the studio business side of things where, of course, I think they think Keanu and I are getting on in our years, so they're going to try to do two back to back.



"That's interesting. It's very flattering. I'm psyched that I have a studio behind me that wants to keep making 'John Wicks'."



He continued: "The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies.'



"We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story."