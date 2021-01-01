NEWS Ryan Coogler: 'Making Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman is the hardest thing I've ever done' Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Coogler has admitted making Black Panther 2 without his leading man Chadwick Boseman has been "the hardest thing" he's ever had to do in his professional career.



Boseman, who lead the 2018 Marvel superhero movie as T'Challa/Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43 in August last year following a secret battle with colon cancer.



Coogler, who also directed the first film, was in the process of developing the sequel, and he has confessed it was difficult keeping the project going knowing his leading man was gone.



"One thing that I've learned in my short or long time on this Earth is that it's very difficult to have perspective on something while you're going through it," the director revealed on the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast on Tuesday. "This is one of the more profound things that I've gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person who is like the glue who held it together.



"I'm trying to find a work-life balance. But I'm not there yet, so this is without a question the hardest thing I've had to do in my professional life."



Coogler, who told his social media followers back in August that he felt "broken" knowing he wouldn't get the chance to direct Boseman again, added on the podcast he's still mourning the loss of his friend but feels grateful he knew him.



"I'm incredibly sad to lose him but I'm also incredibly motivated that I got to spend time with him," he said. "You spend your life hearing about people like him. For this individual, who is an ancestor now, I was there for it. It's such an incredible privilege that fills you up as much as it knocks you out."



The role of T'Challa will not be recast or digitally recreated for the sequel, which currently has a release date of July 2022.