Willem Dafoe in talks to join Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things

Willem Dafoe is in talks to join Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming project Poor Things.



The Lighthouse star is in discussions about joining the unusual movie, an adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name, according to Deadline.



Poor Things, a Victoria tale of love and discovery, serves as a re-imagining of the classic horror Frankenstein and tells the incredible story of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist, who finds her drowned body and removes the brain from her unborn child and places it in her skull, as part of his ongoing ambition to create his perfect companion.



It is not known which role Dafoe will play, but Stone is reportedly set for the lead role of Bella.



The project serves as a reunion for Stone, Lanthimos, and screenwriter Tony McNamara, who all worked together on 2018's period comedy The Favourite, for which all three were nominated for Academy Awards.



Stone and Lanthimos, who has also directed The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, will produce the movie, which is believed to be going into production later this year.



Dafoe has been keeping himself busy of late. He will next be seen in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, Robert Eggers' The Northman, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, alongside Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper, and Paul Schrader's The Card Counter, opposite Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish.