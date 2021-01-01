NEWS Benedict Cumberbatch loved working with 'incredible force' Sam Raimi on the 'Doctor Strange' sequel Newsdesk Share with :





The 44-year-old actor is reprising his role as Dr. Stephen Strange in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and has enjoyed working alongside the director – who has experience on superhero blockbusters after helming the 'Spider-Man' trilogy.



Benedict said: "Sam, amazing. He's so collaborative. God, he comes with the baggage of an icon. He's an incredible force, especially in this genre.



"But he's so humble, he's so nice, he's so appreciative, you really wanna serve him. And boy, when he's happy, you know you've done something right. He's so good at getting you there and getting it there."



The 'Sherlock' star explained that working on the movie has proved more "collaborative" than his previous Marvel films.



Speaking website Collider, he said: "It's been a very, very collaborative process, this one. Our origin stories, I guess, and obviously the beasts that were the 'Avengers' films to be a part of were a thrill, but you're kind of just along for the ride. You do the best with what you've already got given to do.



"The second time around, there's a bit more of, 'So, what do you want to do, and how do we go about solving this?' So it feels very creative. Scarily so, sometimes."



Sam took the helm of the movie after Scott Derrickson – who directed the first 'Doctor Strange' film – stepped down from the project due to "creative differences" with the studio.



The filmmaker previously hinted that he had pulled out of the project as he didn't want to make "somebody else's movie", recalling his experience on the 2008 flick 'The Day the Earth Stood Still'.



Scott wrote on Twitter: "I've made some hard creative choices this year. But I swore after making 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (2008) that I would never again find myself at the end of somebody else's movie, and I'm sticking to that."