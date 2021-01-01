NEWS George Clooney prank pooped in housemate's kitty litter tray Newsdesk Share with :





George Clooney once pulled a smelly prank on his best pal Richard Kind by plopping human faeces in his cat litter tray.



The Oscar winner, who is famous for his practical jokes, admitted the stunt he pulled while he was living with Kind at the beginning of his acting career in Hollywood was one of his worst.



Recalling the incident during an appearance on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes' SmartLess podcast, Clooney revealed Kind was not amused.



"He was working and I'm waiting for an audition, and I go into the bathroom and there's a kitty litter box next to the toilet and it's got cat s**t in it," George recalled, "and I scoop it up and I flush it down the toilet. And the next day, the cat takes a s**t, I flush it down the toilet and Richard checks, and it goes on for, like, three or four or five days."



Worried that his cat was constipated when he found no poop in the kitty litter, Kind took the pet to the vet, who prescribed it laxatives that Clooney claims made it "s**t 15 times a day".



"Then the light bulb goes off, and I realise what I must do... which is take a s**t in the cat box," he giggled.



"Now, there is this moment, when I'm squatted down over a cat box, where I'm going, 'Really?'" the star went on.



Kind quickly realised what had been going on when he returned home to find Clooney's poop: "He realises I've been shovelling the cat s**t out and he gets madder and madder. He said, 'I understand humour, defecation doesn't make me laugh!'" Clooney recounted.