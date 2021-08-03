NEWS Emily Ratajkowski gives birth Newsdesk Share with :





Emily Ratajkowski is a model mum.



The 29-year-old has given birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.



She announced the baby news on social media on Thursday, revealing her son's name, Sylvester Apollo Bear.



"Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," she wrote.



Emily confirmed her pregnancy as part of a Vogue magazine cover shoot in October, in which she explained she wouldn't be forcing "gender stereotypes" on her child.



"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always, 'Do you know what you want?' she shared.



"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this," she went on, explaining: "There is a truth to our line, though. One that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who - rather than what - is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be?"



Emily and her husband wed in February 2018 following a whirlwind romance.