NEWS Patrizia Reggiani blasts Lady Gaga for failing to reach out before filming House of Gucci Newsdesk Share with :





Patrizia Reggiani has blasted Lady Gaga for not getting in touch before portraying her in Ridley Scott's new movie House of Gucci.



Reggiani served 18 years in prison for hiring an assassin to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci - a former head of the Italian fashion house and the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci - on the steps outside his office in 1995.



Production is underway in Italy, with Gaga being photographed filming in costume as Reggiani alongside Adam Driver as Gucci, and the former Italian socialite is not impressed that the Oscar nominee didn't contact her as part of her character research.



"I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me," the 72-year-old told ANSA, Italy's national news agency.



"It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It's about common sense and respect," she explained. "I believe that any good actor should first get to know the person that they are meant to be playing. I think it is not right that I wasn't contacted. And I say this with all the sympathy and appreciation that I have for her."



Gaga, who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for 2018's A Star Is Born, shared a first-look photo of herself and Driver in character in the Italian Alps on Instagram earlier this week. They have already filmed scenes in Rome and production has now moved to Milan, where Gucci was gunned down.



House of Gucci, which also stars Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, and Jared Leto, is due to be released in November.