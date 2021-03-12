NEWS Jennifer Garner struggled to overcome her fear of rollercoasters while filming 'Yes Day' Newsdesk Share with :





The 48-year-old actress stars in the new family comedy 'Yes Day' but recalled a terrifying experience on a high-speed rollercoaster ride with Jenna Ortega and how her fear rendered most of the scene unusable.



Jennifer explained: "Here's the ridiculous thing, I developed and produced this film so you'd think I wouldn't put terrifying things out there!



"Riding on rollercoasters is something I loathe, and we lost most of the take as it wasn't useable because I was crying and screaming 'Jenna! Jenna!' – her character's name was Katie!"



The 'Peppermint' star plays Allison Torres in the Netflix movie, which centres on a family who go on a whirlwind adventure after giving their three children 24 hours to make the rules, and believes the "fun" she had making the film will translate to audiences.



Jennifer told 'The Graham Norton Show': "It was so much fun to shoot, and I think in watching it you can feel our fun in making it."



The Hollywood star recently revealed that she was told to think about retiring if she didn't accept a role in 'Dallas Buyers Club'.



Jennifer had taken time out from her career to focus on raising her children, Violet, now 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel - who she has with ex-husband Ben Affleck - and though she was feeling "truly overwhelmed" by her family, she understood she needed to take the part of Dr. Eve Saks when her agent at the time, Patrick Whitesell, called her in 2012 with an ultimatum because she wasn't ready to be "done" with her career.



She recalled: "He said, 'This is going to be a call about one of two things: It's going to be a call about you doing this little movie, or it's going to be a call about you retiring.'



"And I knew I'd asked enough of my representatives, who'd been working their tails off for me and I had said no to everything and kept getting pregnant. But I was truly overwhelmed by a third kid.



"Ben was making 'Argo' and I was just trying to keep the plates spinning. I also knew that I didn't want to be done acting, so I said, 'OK, I'll do it.'"



Watch the full interview with Jennifer on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday night (12.03.21).