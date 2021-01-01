Chris Hemsworth's Extraction sequel to shoot in Australia

The sequel to Chris Hemsworth's hit Netflix movie Extraction will film in Australia.

According to Joe Russo, production is headed Down Under on the second instalment of the franchise, which became the most watched original film in Netflix’s history after its release in 2020.

Speaking on Nova’s Smallzy Surgery, he teased: “We’re really excited about Extraction 2... part of that film will actually be shot in Australia as well.”

The movie tells the story of Hemsworth's Tyler Rake - a fearless black market mercenary, who is solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

At the time the sequel was announced, Joe shared: “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be.

“We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Russo also said he expected Extraction director Sam Hargrave, who is a longtime collaborator of the Russo Brothers, to return to helm the sequel.