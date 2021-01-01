Dolittle leads Razzie Awards nominations

Robert Downey, Jr. and Adam Sandler are set to face off for the Worst Actor title at the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards.

The Avengers star's performance in Dolittle and Sandler's appearance in Hubie Halloween earned them spots on the shortlist, while Dolittle is also in the running for Worst Picture, alongside Sia's widely-panned directorial debut Music, horror remake Fantasy Island, election conspiracy project Absolute Proof, and mafia movie 365 Days, which ties Downey, Jr.'s film with six nominations.

Worst Actress contenders include Kate Hudson for Music, Anne Hathaway for The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl's The Witches, and Katie Holmes for Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream.

Among those mentioned for the worst supporting dishonours are Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Rudy Giuliani (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Shia LaBeouf (The Tax Collector), and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Iron Mask).

The ceremony, commonly known as the Razzie Awards, names and shames the lowlights of the year.

As is tradition, the 'winners' will be unveiled on the eve of the Oscars, on 24 April.

Cats dominated the 2020 prizegiving, taking home six awards, including Worst Picture.

The full list of Razzie nominations is:

Worst Picture:

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor:

Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle

Mike Lindell - Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone - 365 Days

Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween

David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress:

Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson - Music

Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress:

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island

Maggie Q - Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler - Music

Worst Supporting Actor:

Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf - The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Iron Mask

Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo:

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani - Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey, Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent - Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" - Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween

Worst Director:

Charles Band - All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan - Dolittle

Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy

Sia - Music

Worst Screenplay:

365 Days

All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/Re-Imagining)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)