Wesley Snipes glad to finally join Coming to America franchise

Wesley Snipes is thrilled he finally got the chance to co-star with Eddie Murphy in his Coming to America sequel after missing out on a supporting role in the original comedy.

The Blade star auditioned for the part of Darryl Jenks in the 1988 movie classic, but lost out to ER's Eriq La Salle, who was cast as Lisa McDowell's ex-boyfriend, and faced off as Murphy's onscreen love rival.

"It still hurts, it's (a) very sensitive thing...!" Snipes joked on U.S. talk show The View.

"But that's the crazy part of it because you never know what your journey's going to be, and where you end up down the river when you're in that river of opportunity.

"But if you stick around long enough, opportunity and blessings come by... I finally got to work with Eddie, again."

The pair had also teamed up in 2018 for Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, but starring as General Izzi in the new Coming 2 America release was a real blast, because in addition to returning stars Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley, he also got to hang out with Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, and Teyana Taylor.

"Cheeks hurting and belly aching on the regular," he shared about his experience on set, as he revealed he's a big fan of former Saturday Night Live regular Jones: "And you know, that Leslie, she's something else, she's a force of nature! I had a fantastic time on this..."