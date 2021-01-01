Rosamund Pike suiting up for 'First Lady President' podcast

Rosamund Pike is following up last month's Golden Globes triumph with another role that looks like a winner - as former U.S. First Lady Edith Wilson.

The Gone Girl star, who picked up a Best Actress Globe for her hit Netflix film I Care a Lot, is playing President Woodrow Wilson's wife, who enacted a 'stewardship' to help the incapacitated World War One leader do his job after he suffered a major stroke in 1919.

Behind the scenes, she was really running the show and some historians insist that, in a sense, Edith was America's first female president.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosamund will also executive produce the limited series, Edith!, which will be written by Gonzalo Cordova and Travis Helwig and produced by bosses at Crooked Media and QCODE, who were also behind hit audio series Blackout, starring Rami Malek, and the racy Dirty Diana, starring Demi Moore.

Edith! is expected to debut this summer.