Zack Snyder: 'there’s about 10 Snyder cuts of Justice League'

Zack Snyder has opened up about his four-hour director's cut of Justice League, suggesting he created even more versions of the superhero movie.



The director had to step down in 2017 during post-production of the DC Extended Universe film due to a family tragedy. Although writer Joss Whedon completed the project and it was released, fans were left dissatisfied and launched an online petition requesting Snyder return and edit an improved version of the movie. Warner Bros. backed the idea, and Snyder has now re-cut Justice League, adding several minutes of new footage.



Speaking to the New York Times about his revisions to the film, Snyder said: "the truth is there’s probably about 10 Snyder cuts - there’s a longer version than the four-hour version. There’s a three-hour version. A two-hour and 20."



Fan demand for a longer version was very validating, he remarked: "It really shows that the consumer is not wrong in a lot of ways... They were underestimated, the audience themselves."



Elsewhere in the interview, Snyder admitted that he shot an extra scene of Ben Affleck, who plays Batman, and Jared Leto, the Joker, because he felt an absence of an encounter between the characters left his work incomplete.

"To have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird," he reflected, sharing: "I had mentioned it to Ben and I was like, Ben, let’s just do it at my house. I could shoot it in the backyard. Don’t tell the studio and I’m not going to pay you guys. I’m just going to shoot it myself."



Ultimately Warner Bros. supported the new footage, he added: "what happened is it worked out and we were able to do it for real."



Zack Snyder's Justice League will be streamed on HBO Max from 18 March.