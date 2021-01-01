NEWS Lucy Hale lands killer new project Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Lucy Hale is heading to London to solve a gruesome murder mystery in a TV adaptation of the novel Ragdoll.



The Pretty Little Liars star has been cast in her darkest role yet as Metropolitan Police Service new recruit DC Lake Edmunds, who is tasked with hunting down a serial killer alongside more experienced members of the police force.

The team is hunting a killer who has murdered and dismembered six people, sewing their body parts into the shape of "one grotesque body - nicknamed the Ragdoll".



Assigned to the grisly case are DS Nathan Rose, who has recently been reinstated to the London Met, his best friend and boss DI Emily Baxter and the fresh-faced DC Lake. As the trio try to solve the murders, the killer begins sending more clues about his next victims - with Rose seemingly a target.



The six-episode drama series, based on the 2017 book by Daniel Cole, will begin production in London this spring, ahead of a planned premiere later this year.