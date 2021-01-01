NEWS Katherine Heigl entertained by husband as she seeks treatment for herniated disc Newsdesk Share with :





Katherine Heigl has thanked her husband for providing "comedic relief" as she struggles with a herniated disc in her neck.



The Firefly Lane star reveals she had to make a trip from her family's home in Utah to Los Angeles to seek medical treatment on Friday, and her singer husband, Josh Kelley, kept her company by joining her for the visit.



"First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to L.A. to deal with a herniated disk in my neck," Heigl wrote on Instagram, alongside video footage of Kelley singing along with the sounds of their hotel suite coffee machine.



"Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean...only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker!"



Kelley continued to help boost his wife's spirits in the doctor's office, as he pretended to analyse her X-ray images.



"Another @joshbkelley gem. This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis," she captioned a clip of Kelley joking around.



"Well ma'am, I've got some bad news," he solemnly told her in the footage, before declaring, "Your brain is absolutely GORGEOUS!"