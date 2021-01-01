NEWS Tiffany Haddish to produce and star in Mystery Girl adaptation Newsdesk Share with :





Tiffany Haddish has signed on to star and produce in the film adaptation of Mystery Girl.



The 41-year-old actress and comedian will front the upcoming project for Netflix, with Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle filmmaker McG serving as director, according to Deadline.



The film is based on the comic book of the same name, which was created by Paul Tobin and Alberto Alburquerque, and released in 2016.



Haddish will play Los Angeles street psychic Trine who is living off the grid as she has no memory of who she is or where she came from, and is guided by a strange voice in her head that seems to know everyone’s darkest secrets. She's eventually sought out by Cooper, a desperate, down on his luck Los Angeles Police Department officer who hopes that Trine will help him crack a case, but the duo are framed for murder and must work together to help clear their names and solve the case.



The Girls Trip star will co-produce the flick, under her She Ready Productions label, alongside Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, while Melanie Clark of She Ready will serve as an executive producer on the project.



The Emmy-winning actress has a busy year ahead of her, as she's also signed up to star in thriller The Card Counter, opposite Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe, as well as Nicolas Cage's comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.